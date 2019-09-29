Give Pontus Jansson Credit, He’d Attack It – Former Leeds Star On Whites’ Set Piece Weakness

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Leeds United forward Noel Whelan has bemoaned the Whites' soft centre in defence from set pieces and feels that in losing Pontus Jansson, the club let go someone who would dominate.



Eyebrows were raised amongst many Leeds fans at the club's decision to accept a bid of just £5.5m from Championship rivals Brentford for Jansson.













The Sweden international was widely considered to be Leeds' top centre-back and there were contrasting claims about why the transfer happened.



Leeds have gone with the centre-back pairing of Ben White and Liam Cooper this season and have found themselves vulnerable from set pieces.





Whelan thinks when it comes to defending set pieces, Jansson is proving to be a big loss for Leeds as he would attack the ball and deal with danger.







"We've got to be so much better from set pieces. We're weak, we're soft. It's as simple as that", Whelan said after Leeds' loss at Charlton on BBC Radio Leeds.



"I give Jansson credit. The one thing he did do, you leave him in there by himself and he'd clear the ball, he'd go and attack it.





"I think we've got a better defender in Ben White, but when it comes to being dominant in and around those areas from set pieces, someone's got to step up, challenge, get that first contact."



Jansson has quickly established himself in the team at Brentford and has even been thrown the captain's armband by manager Thomas Frank in recognition of his leadership skills.



Still just 28 years old, Jansson has been clear about his desire to play in the Premier League and was hoping to do it with Leeds.

