XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

29/09/2019 - 21:43 BST

He Just Needs To Keep It Simple – Former Leeds Star On Whites Loanee

 




Leeds United winger Jack Harrison needs to keep things simple, former Whites attacker Noel Whelan feels.

Harrison spent last season on loan at Leeds from Manchester City and found favour with head coach Marcelo Bielsa, leading the Yorkshire giants to re-sign him on another loan agreement this summer.  


 



The Manchester City man has split opinion amongst fans however and was off colour on Saturday as Leeds slumped to a 1-0 defeat at Charlton Athletic.

Whelan believes Harrison is guilty of overcomplicating things and is taking too many touches on the ball, something which is allowing defenders to close him down.
 


He believes Leeds' attackers can judge where the ball will go from Harrison's body shape, meaning he can control the ball and then instantly put it in.



Speaking on BBC Radio Leeds after the match, Whelan said of Harrison: "Sometimes he just needs to keep the game nice and simple.

"There's times when you need to take players on, absolutely, but I think when you get into good areas out wide, it's about your first touch and putting it into an area.
 


"You can work off body shape. If you know it's going to be coming in, one touch, ball coming in, you make your runs off that and anticipate where the ball is going to go.

"When you're having two, three and four [touches] you're closed down by a defender and you're losing that shape where you can put the ball into the box."

Harrison has featured in all nine of Leeds' Championship games this season as Bielsa continues to put his trust in the winger.

He scored in Leeds' opener at Bristol City, but is yet to hit the back of the net since.
 