He Just Needs To Keep It Simple – Former Leeds Star On Whites Loanee

Leeds United winger Jack Harrison needs to keep things simple, former Whites attacker Noel Whelan feels.



Harrison spent last season on loan at Leeds from Manchester City and found favour with head coach Marcelo Bielsa, leading the Yorkshire giants to re-sign him on another loan agreement this summer.













The Manchester City man has split opinion amongst fans however and was off colour on Saturday as Leeds slumped to a 1-0 defeat at Charlton Athletic.



Whelan believes Harrison is guilty of overcomplicating things and is taking too many touches on the ball, something which is allowing defenders to close him down.





He believes Leeds' attackers can judge where the ball will go from Harrison's body shape, meaning he can control the ball and then instantly put it in.







Speaking on BBC Radio Leeds after the match, Whelan said of Harrison: "Sometimes he just needs to keep the game nice and simple.



"There's times when you need to take players on, absolutely, but I think when you get into good areas out wide, it's about your first touch and putting it into an area.





"You can work off body shape. If you know it's going to be coming in, one touch, ball coming in, you make your runs off that and anticipate where the ball is going to go.



"When you're having two, three and four [touches] you're closed down by a defender and you're losing that shape where you can put the ball into the box."



Harrison has featured in all nine of Leeds' Championship games this season as Bielsa continues to put his trust in the winger.



He scored in Leeds' opener at Bristol City, but is yet to hit the back of the net since.

