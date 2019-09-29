XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

29/09/2019 - 16:14 BST

He Said, Do It, We’ll Score, It’s Leeds United’s Weakness – Lee Bowyer On Assistant Chat

 




Lee Bowyer has admitted that his Charlton Athletic side targeted exposing Leeds United's weaknesses from set pieces.

Charlton started the Championship game on Saturday as underdogs against Marcelo Bielsa's Leeds outfit at the Valley, but a 32nd minute goal handed the Addicks a 1-0 win and all three points.  


 



Leeds failed to effectively deal with a corner, Kiko Casilla palming the ball onto a Charlton player and then seeing it fly past him into the back of the net.

The Whites are increasingly struggling to defended set pieces and Bowyer went into the game very much aware of the fact, as he plotted their downfall.
 


He admits that his assistant Johnnie Jackson was positive if the deliveries were right then Leeds would not be able to avoid conceding from a set piece.



"Johnnie said to me, ‘If we get the deliveries right, we’ll score'", Bowyer was quoted as saying by The Athletic.

"It’s definitely a weakness of theirs."
 


The Charlton boss is still full of praise for the impact Bielsa has had at Elland Road though and is backing his former club to go up.

"I think they’ll go up.

"Trust me, the manager there has worked miracles. I watched Leeds before he took over and they weren’t very good."

Bowyer headed over the the visiting fans at the final whistle, giving the Leeds salute, as he showed his appreciation for the Whites support.
 