I Don’t See Another Option – Former Manchester United Star Calls For This Player To Face Arsenal

Former Manchester United star Andy Ritchie has conceded that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has little option, but to play teenage striker Mason Greenwood against Arsenal.



Marcus Rashford is out with a groin injury and Anthony Martial has still not recovered from a hamstring problem he suffered before the last international break.













Greenwood has scored in his last two starts in the EFL Cup and the Europa League and there has been a clamour to get him into the starting eleven against Arsenal on Monday night.



Solskjaer has been keen to protect the 17-year-old prodigy, but Ritchie feels without Rashford, and with Martial likely to be out, the teenage striker has to feature against the Gunners.





He admits that Greenwood’s ability inside the box makes him a major goal threat and against Arsenal, Manchester United need their goalscorers on the pitch.







Ritchie feels Solskjaer has got to make sure the youngster starts the game on Monday night.



The former Red said on MUTV: “If Rashford and Martial are injured, he has to [start]. I do not see another option.





“I know that he is young but I was playing at 17 and I had to play games because that was what you had to do.



“We have always said, if you are good enough you are old enough and he has got to play.



“He is our major threat in front of goal and against an Arsenal side who are not hitting the heights they want to hit, you have got to have your threats on the pitch.



“I think Ole has got to play him.”



Greenwood also recently broke into the England Under-21s set-up and earned his first cap at that level earlier this month.

