I Said Toughest Pre-Season I’ve Ever Known – Rangers Star On Benefits Still Being Felt

Scott Arfield has indicated Rangers are still feeling the benefits of Steven Gerrard's tough pre-season training camp held the summer after he took charge.



Gerrard was handed the Rangers job in 2018 and then set about organising an intense pre-season training camp for his new charges.













The Liverpool legend worked his players hard and Arfield still recalls the pre-season camp as the toughest he has ever experienced as a player.



Rangers have since had another pre-season under Gerrard as he looks to make sure they are fit enough to dominate games throughout a full 90 minutes and handle the hectic demands of European and domestic football.





Arfield believes Rangers are still feeling the benefits of Gerrard's first camp, with the fitness levels needed now drilled into the players.







He told Rangers TV: "I think that [fitness] goes all the way back to pre-season, not even this season, the season before.



"I went on record as saying it's the toughest pre-season I've done as a player.





"Then obviously the Gold Cup with Canada in the summer and I came back a little bit later.



"When I came back you could see the fitness levels and the intensity levels with the players, it was already instilled in them.



"You don't want to do it at the time because it's tough for your legs and tough for your mental aspect, but that first two months, June and July, really sets you up for the rest of the season.



"As the season goes on we'll really see the true testament to that."



Rangers are in a busy period of games and had a Scottish League Cup tie last week, followed by a Scottish Premiership meeting with Aberdeen.



They are currently preparing for a trip to Switzerland to face Young Boys in the Europa League on Thursday.

