I’m Concerned – Former Arsenal Star Worried Liverpool Will Equal Invincibles

Martin Keown admits he is concerned that the current Liverpool side will emulate the Arsenal Invincibles team he was part of.



Under Arsene Wenger, Arsenal went for the entire 38 game Premier League season unbeaten as they finished top of the table; the Premier League had a special golden trophy commissioned to mark the Gunners' astonishing achievement.













Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool outfit have made a flying start to the current campaign, winning all seven of their league games so far, including a scruffy 1-0 victory at Sheffield United on Saturday.



Former Gunners centre-back Keown sees special traits in Klopp's Liverpool and admits he is concerned that the Reds will equal Arsenal's 2003/04 Premier League feat.





Reacting to Liverpool's win at Bramall Lane on the BBC's Final Score programme on Saturday afternoon, Keown said: "I'm concerned.







“I think that, as a member of that illustrious group the Invincibles, they can do it, Liverpool.



“That X-factor is there, they are just living, breathing winning football at the moment. You can just see it.





"From all quarters they are scoring goals."



Liverpool have a testing set of Premier League fixtures to come in October, with clashes against Leicester City (home), Manchester United (away) and Tottenham Hotspur (home).



Their first meeting with Pep Guardiola's Manchester City comes on Sunday 10th November at Anfield.

