Mauricio Pochettino Is Tottenham’s Best Player – Bayern Munich Star Admits Respect

Bayern Munich winger Ivan Perisic has insisted that Mauricio Pochettino is the star of the Tottenham Hotspur team and he has completely changed the way the club are perceived.



Tottenham managed an important win over Southampton at home on Saturday to stem the flow of negative stories surrounding the team since the start of the season.













Their league form has nosedived since the end of last season and they have not won away in the Premier League since January.



However, Pochettino and his Tottenham side retain immense respect in Europe for what they did in the Champions League last season and Perisic feels the Argentine tactician is the star of the north London side.





The winger believes Pochettino has created a team at Tottenham that never give up and the opposition cannot slack for even a minute until the end of a game.







Tottenham will host Bayern Munich next week in the Champions League and Perisic admits that his team will have to work hard to earn a result against Spurs.



“They have really good players in all positions and their coach is their best player”, Perisic told The Athletic.





“Pochettino has created an unbelievable mentality. He has changed the whole club.



“You see it on TV and especially on the pitch when you play them. They are real players, real competitors, and when you don’t focus for 95 minutes, they will beat you.



“It’ll be a good test for us. We have to leave everything out there to get something out of the game.”



Tottenham gave away a two-goal lead at Olympiacos to earn only a draw on matchday one of this season’s Champions League.

