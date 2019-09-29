Midfield Is Manchester United’s Problem – Graeme Souness

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Liverpool and Rangers manager Graeme Souness has insisted that Manchester United’s defence will always be firefighting as long as their midfield play does not improve.



Manchester United spent big to sign Harry Maguire and Aaron Wan-Bissaka in the summer and have signed up Victor Lindelof and David de Gea on lucrative new long term contracts as well.













But their performances this season have not improved and they currently just have eight points from their opening six Premier League games.



While defensively their numbers have gone in the right direction, they have still struggled to convince and West Ham saw off the Red Devils 2-0 last weekend.





Souness feels the real problems lies in the midfield as they are too easy to play against and the defence is always under pressure because of mistakes in the middle of the park.







He believes Manchester United can spend as much as they want on defenders, but very little will improve as long as they do not fix their problems in midfield.



Souness wrote in his column for the Times: “United’s midfield are too easy to play against.





“Nemanja Matic, Scott McTominay and co should have been sprinting out to put West Ham’s midfielders under pressure.



“If you’re a defender with that in front of you and the opposition have time to pick a pass, you’re going to be in trouble and that’s where United find themselves.



“When I played in midfield, I had one thought: ‘I’m going to stop the guy I’m playing against today, then develop my own game from there.’ In contrast, Pogba’s first thought is to show everybody how clever and cute he can be.



“If that’s the example your main man in midfield is setting, you’re too easy to play against, and until they fix it, United’s back five will be fire-fighting.



“They can spend massively on Maguire, give Victor Lindelof a new five-year deal, De Gea four more lucrative years and sign Wan-Bissaka for £50m and it will all be money down the drain.”



Pogba is still a doubt ahead of Manchester United’s big game against Arsenal on Monday night.

