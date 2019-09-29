This Is What Marcelo Bielsa Told Us – Leeds United Star On Aftermath Of Valley Loss

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United skipper Liam Cooper has revealed that Whites head coach Marcelo Bielsa has told the squad their luck will turn, following Saturday's loss.



The Whites had another game where they dominated possession when they faced Charlton Athletic at the Valley on Saturday in the Championship, but could not turn their superiority into goals.













They conceded in the 32nd minute and could find no way back, meaning they slipped to a 1-0 defeat at the hands of the Addicks.



Cooper admits that it was a frustrating afternoon as he feels after they scored, Charlton ruined the game and made it an ugly contest with little in the way of football played.





"Once again we start the game well, we dominate in possession, dominating the chances", Cooper said on LUTV.







"One set play, we concede, and it allows Charlton to ruin the game, to be ugly, to slow the game down, and that's what they did.



"Bitterly disappointed and look forward to putting it right on Tuesday."





The Leeds centre-back also revealed what Bielsa told the players in the dressing room and feels that nothing is going the Whites' way at present.



"The manager has told us to stay positive, that it will turn, the luck will turn. We're getting nothing at the minute.



"We will keep going."



Following the weekend's results, Leeds have slipped down to fourth place, two points behind new leaders West Brom.



The Whites are due to play host to Slaven Bilic's West Brom side on Tuesday night under the lights at Elland Road.

