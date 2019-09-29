This Is Why I Give Liverpool Edge Over Manchester City – David Moyes

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Manchester United and Everton manager David Moyes has revealed why he believes Liverpool have the edge over Manchester City in the Premier League title race this season.



Pep Guardiola's side only pipped Liverpool to the title by a single point last season and already the race for this term's crown looks to be between the two clubs.













Liverpool have won their opening seven league games and sit five points clear of Manchester City at the top of the Premier League table.



Moyes thinks this season could well see Liverpool end their lengthy wait for the league title and he is giving Jurgen Klopp's men the edge over Manchester City.





The Scot feels that defensively Liverpool are a better unit than Manchester City, who are giving opposing sides more chances to score.







Moyes said on beIN Sports: "I thought they [Liverpool] were a very good team last year and they are this year as well.



"I think keeping the front three fit [is key]; [Roberto] Firmino for me looks so important to the team.





"But they look to me as if they have got the strongest defence.



"And because of that I think that gives them the edge.



"I think Man City are giving teams some real good opportunities. I don't see it quite so much with Liverpool."



Liverpool beat Sheffield United 1-0 at Bramall Lane on Saturday to maintain their 100 per cent start to the season, while Manchester City defeated Moyes' former club Everton 3-1 at Goodison Park.

