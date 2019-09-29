XRegister
29/09/2019 - 10:49 BST

This Leeds Star Was Very, Very Poor, I Expected So Much – Former White On Charlton Display

 




Noel Whelan has admitted to being hugely disappointed by what he saw from Leeds United's big summer signing Helder Costa at Charlton Athletic.

The winger, who Leeds snapped up from Wolves in the summer, was given a chance to start in the Championship clash at the Valley after Pablo Hernandez was ruled out due to injury.  


 



Costa could not impact the game though as Leeds slipped to a 1-0 defeat against Lee Bowyer's men.

Whelan was not pleased with what he saw from Costa and believes he must have had an off day, dubbing the winger's display "very, very poor".
 


Assessing Costa post match on BBC Radio Leeds, Whelan said: "I was very disappointed with Costa's performance and quality in the final third.



“I thought he was very, very poor.

Everyone was expecting so much from him."
 


Whelan admits he is banking on the Portuguese simply having had an off day in the capital.

“Surely that's not a sign of things to come from Costa. It must have been an off day surely."

While Costa is on loan at Leeds for the season, the Whites have already agreed to sign him on a permanent basis next summer for a fee in the region of £15m.

The winger has put pen to paper to a contract with Leeds which will see him stay at Elland Road until the summer of 2024.
 