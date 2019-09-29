We Believe We Can Qualify – Rangers Star On Europa League Group

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers midfielder Scott Arfield has revealed that the Gers fully believe they can qualify for the last 32 of the Europa League.



The Ibrox giants have been slotted into a tough Europa League group with Feyenoord, FC Porto and Young Boys.













They started their group stage campaign well by beating Feyenoord 1-0 at Ibrox thanks to a powerful shot from winger Sheyi Ojo.



Steven Gerrard's side are due to fly to Switzerland this week as they prepare to face Young Boys in their second group stage encounter.





Arfield is thrilled with the group Rangers have been handed and, though a difficult one, revealed that all the players think they can finish in the top two and reach the last 32.







"It's a fantastic group and obviously last Thursday we started the perfect way for ourselves", Arfield said on Rangers TV.



"We're looking to keep that going. We obviously know it's a strong group, but it's one we think we can push out of.





"You're thinking big games under the lights right away [when you find out about the group]."



The midfielder believes that Rangers have been handed the hardest group possible and also stressed that, with so many new players at the club desperate to experience European football, it is provides a series of welcome tests.



"You want to play against the best opposition and it's the hardest group probably.



"It's just brilliant for us. We've got so many new boys here who want to experience European football and what a group to do that", Arfield added.



Rangers' opponents on Thursday, Young Boys, ran out 3-2 winners over Sion in a Swiss Super League fixture on Saturday.

