What Are Leeds United Doing In Training – Former Whites Star Not Happy With Combination

Former Leeds United forward Noel Whelan has questioned whether the Whites are working at all in training on playing with two strikers after Eddie Nketiah and Patrick Bamford struggled to link up at the Valley.



Marcelo Bielsa started with Bamford against Charlton Athletic in the Championship fixture, before then throwing on Nketiah from the bench at half time as he looked to cancel out the Addicks' 32nd minute opener.













Despite having both Bamford and Nketiah on the pitch, Leeds could not turn their possession dominance into a goal and slipped to a 1-0 defeat in the capital; Tyler Roberts replaced Bamford in the 69th minute.



Whelan was not pleased with the lack of link-up play between Bamford and Nketiah and admits that they looked like strangers on the pitch.





The former White questioned what is happening in training and whether patterns of play involving two strikers are being worked upon.







“He [Bielsa] had to get more bodies forward. He tried that in the second half with Nketiah going up with Patrick Bamford, but at times they looked like complete strangers", Whelan said post match on BBC Radio Leeds.



“They are individual strikers and I only saw one time when they tried [to link up] and it didn't come off.





"Bamford tried a step over and didn't know where Nketiah was. He was nowhere there and it didn't come off.



"I don't know what they are doing in training. I don't know if they just work with one striker when they do finishing, crossing and finishing. Is it just one striker going in? Do they try and do pattern work with two strikers up front?



"They looked like they didn't even know each other."



Bielsa has preferred to start with just Bamford up top in the Championship this season, despite Nketiah impressing when on off the bench.



All eyes will be on how the Argentine approaches Tuesday night's crunch clash against fellow promotion contenders West Brom.

