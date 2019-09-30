XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

30/09/2019 - 17:30 BST

At Very Minimum, Give Him A Shot – Former Leeds Star Tells Marcelo Bielsa To Play 18-Year-Old

 




Noel Whelan has called for Leeds United to give Ryan Edmondson a chance in attack as the Whites continue to struggle to turn their dominance within games into goals.

Following a promising start to the season, Leeds have now hit a mini-slump, winning just one of their last four Championship matches and slipping off the top of the table.  


 



Leeds have still been dominating possession within matches, but are struggling to convert it into goals; they scored just once against Derby County at Elland Road last weekend, while this weekend they drew a blank at the Valley as they lost against Charlton Athletic.

Striker Patrick Bamford has come in for criticism, while Arsenal loanee Eddie Nketiah has yet to build on his promising start at the club.
 


Whelan believes the time may have come to give young talent Edmondson an opportunity. 



The former White thinks the weight of goals Edmondson has been scoring at Under-23 level means that he deserves the chance to show whether he can do it in the Championship.

"We talk about plan Bs. He's not scared. He's a lad there that can finish on the deck and also causes problems in the box", Whelan said of Edmondson at the Valley on BBC Radio Leeds.
 


"Quite a few people have asked and queried why Edmondson has not been in and around the first team when he's done so well in the 23s.

"He does offer you something different, he is a bit more robust, but he also knows where the back of the net is and we've seen that in the 23s.

"How do we know he can't do it in the Championship?! We've not seen him! If he's banging goals in in the 23s, surely that gives you the platform to come and give it a go at least.

"At the very minimum, give him a shot."

18-year-old Edmondson had been expected to be sent out on loan by Leeds in the summer to build up his first team experience, but head coach Marcelo Bielsa opted to keep him at Thorp Arch.
 