06 October 2018

26 August 2018

30/09/2019 - 19:15 BST

Bayern Munich Star Sure Snubbing Chelsea Was Right Decision

 




Bayern Munich defender Niklas Sule has revealed the reasons behind his decision to snub Chelsea in order to head to Bavaria.

Sule joined Bayern Munich from Hoffenheim in 2017 and has been one of the most important players in their squad over the past two years, making 93 appearances.  


 



However, his story could have been different as Chelsea were also interested in him two years ago and were keen to take him to west London in 2017.

The defender admits that he considered the move to the Premier League, a competition where he would one day like to play in, as he feels it is one of the best leagues.
 


But Sule conceded that at that moment a move to the German champions seemed a better option and he feels his time with the Bavarians has proved that decision right.



The centre-back told German outlet Spox: “I had a thought to go to the Premier League.

“It is one of the best leagues in the world and I want to play [in it], but at that time I saw the move to Munich as the best move.
 


“And as you can see, I am very happy at Bayern Munich.

“Not only because I got my way but also because of the club, the fans and the staff are all great.”

Sule is likely to be part of the Bayern Munich team that will take on Tottenham Hotspur on Tuesday night in the Champions League.   
 