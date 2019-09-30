Don’t Look Too Far Ahead, Tottenham Star Advises Team-mates

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur defender Toby Alderweireld has urged his team-mates to stay focused on the Champions League stage and not yet think about the latter stages of the competition.



The Lilywhites had to toil hard to get through the group stage last season, qualifying on the basis of head-to-head results as they beat Inter in their final game of Group B.













Tottenham were hoping to start their new Champions League campaign with a win, but were held to a 2-2 draw away at Olympiacos.



Now as Mauricio Pochettino's side prepare to play their second match of the tournament against Bayern Munich at home, the Belgian defender insists that they have shown that they can go a long way if they manage to get out of the group stage.





"Last season shows us that there’s a way to get into the [Champions League] final", Alderweireld told Standard Sport.







The defender though is keen for his team-mates to make sure they focus only on the group stage for now and not on the latter stages.



"We don’t have to think too much about the future, about semi-finals or finals, just get through this group, because last season we were lucky to be honest."





The centre-back is relishing Tuesday night's Champions League meeting with Bayern Munich and believes the atmosphere will be special.



"European nights, under the lights – it’s something special.



"With the fans behind us we can create a really good atmosphere here and the team is difficult to beat.



"We have confidence and if we work hard like Saturday, we have a good chance to win."



Tuesday night's opponents Bayern Munich sit top of the Bundesliga table after six games played and beat Paderborn 3-2 at the weekend.

