Everyone Knows What Our Target Is – West Ham Star On Fine Start

Follow @insidefutbol





West Ham United shot-stopper Roberto insists all at the club know their target in the Premier League this season and he believes they are well on the way to achieving it.



The Hammers have enjoyed a bright start to their 2019/20 campaign, their best under Manuel Pellegrini, and now find themselves within the Premier League top four.













In the seven matches West Ham have played so far this season, they have managed 12 points, but with teams such as Manchester United, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur all dropping points, West Ham have flourished.



Roberto, who played his first Premier League match against Bournemouth this weekend after Lukasz Fabianski's injury, insists that West Ham are in a good position and are on course to achieve their goal.





“Well, we know our target for this season is to be in the highest part of the table and I think we are in the way to do it", Roberto told his club's official site.







"The team is playing well and behaving well and I think we are in a good way."



Roberto has been serving as backup to Fabianski, but the Polish goalkeeper has been ruled out for two months due to injury.





The Spanish shot-stopper insists he is fully ready to fill in for Fabianski.



"Yes, I work every day to make everything possible and now, if I have this chance, I feel absolutely ready, so I am not feeling nervous.”



West Ham have the chance to go into October's international break on a high by beating Crystal Palace on Saturday.

