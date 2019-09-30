He Can Make Things Happen – Blackpool Boss Hails Former Rangers Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Blackpool manager Simon Grayson feels in former Rangers midfielder Jordan Thompson he has a player who can create magic in the final third and wants to see him turn on the style more often.



League One club Blackpool earned a 2-1 home victory against Lincoln City at the weekend, courtesy of goals from Sean Scannell and former Ger Thompson.













While Scannell scored the opener for the Seasiders in the 11th minute of the game, Thompson, who arrived at the club from Rangers last summer, doubled their lead with a sublime goal just ten minutes later.



With the 22-year-old midfielder having scored his first goal of the season, Blackpool boss Grayson wants him to provide more output in the final third of the pitch.





The 49-year-old is confident that the Northern Ireland international has the ability to make things happen in attack and revealed that he has been demanding more from the ex-Rangers man.







“With his ability, certainly. That’s what I’d been demanding of him in training. When he gets in those areas, he needs to express himself more”, Grayson told Blackpool's official site.



“Jordan will be the first to admit that, in the last few weeks in that final third, he’s been a bit too safe. He can make things happen with his own ability.





“I asked him the question before the Lincoln game and he responded with a fantastic goal.”



The ex-Rangers midfielder scored three goals for Blackpool last season and will be looking to improve the tally this term.

