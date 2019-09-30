XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

30/09/2019 - 13:18 BST

I Don’t Ignore What People Say – Leeds United Boss Marcelo Bielsa On Team Talk

 




Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa says he is more than open to listening to other views on his team selection as sometimes there is feedback that can help him.

The Whites have suffered a dip in form, winning just one of their last four Championship games and suffering two defeats, against Swansea City and Charlton Athletic, respectively.  


 



Debate has raged amongst supporters and pundits about the team selections Bielsa has made, with the Argentine always reluctant to change a side he believes are performing.

Despite his lack of tinkering, Bielsa insists he is alive to the opinions of others and does not readily dismiss them.
 


However, while he is willing to take on the views of others, he insists they must fit into what he believes himself as he looks to come to his own decision.



"I don’t ignore it. I listen to it. I am very curious about other opinions on the decisions I take because sometimes there are opinions which help us", Bielsa told a press conference.

"There is an obligation managers are forced to do what they think because their job is to combine a group of footballers.
 


"It couldn’t be possible to influence this with decisions I don’t believe. I try to listen to all the opinions, but I build my own opinion."

Bielsa has continued to start league games with Patrick Bamford up top, despite the striker often missing chances, with Arsenal loan star Eddie Nketiah only being introduced into Championship matches from the bench.
 