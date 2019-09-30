I’m Looking Forward To Seeing Tottenham’s Expensive Stadium – Bayern Munich Supremo

Follow @insidefutbol





Bayern Munich CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has admitted he cannot wait to take a look around Tottenham Hotspur's new stadium on Tuesday evening.



Spurs' swanky new Tottenham Hotspur Stadium is a venue that Bayern Munich have never visited before and they are due to play Mauricio Pochettino's side at the ground on Tuesday in the Champions League.













Rummenigge admits that he has heard much about the expensively-built stadium and is looking forward to experiencing it first hand with Bayern Munich.



The Bayern Munich supremo though is expecting a challenging match on the pitch, with Spurs regularly performing in one of the toughest leagues in world football in the shape of the Premier League.





"I'm looking forward to the match", Rummennige told his club's official site.







"I haven't been to the new stadium, I think it's the world's most expensive stadium, so I'm curious about how it looks.



"And matches against Premier League teams in London are always highly interesting. It'll definitely be a challenging match."





Bayern Munich hosted Tottenham at their Allianz Arena ground in the summer for the pre-season Audi Cup.



The two teams met in the final, playing out a 2-2 draw, with Tottenham winning on penalties.

