It’s Not New – Mauricio Pochettino Says Tottenham Star Could Play Right-Back Again

Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino insists that Moussa Sissoko is not new to being asked to fill in at right-back.



Sissoko turned out at right-back for an hour of Tottenham's win over Southampton on Saturday following the sending off of Serge Aurier.













Spurs sold Kieran Trippier to Atletico Madrid in the summer transfer window and could find their resources at right-back stretched again.



Pochettino says that Sissoko is not new to operating as a right-back and has admitted he could well be used in the position again going forward.





"Yes [he can play there again]. If you remember last season at Barcelona in Champions League game he played in that position. It’s not new", Pochettino told a press conference.







Sissoko recently put pen to paper to a new contract to keep him at the north London club and Pochettino was asked about the deal.



He replied: "It’s a decision from the club and the player to sign a contract."





Tottenham drew their Champions League group stage opener in Greece at Olympiacos and will be looking to get their first three points on the board at home on Tuesday night.



They are due to play host to German champions Bayern Munich and all eyes will be on what team Pochettino picks.

