06 October 2018

26 August 2018

30/09/2019 - 14:43 BST

It’s Something That’s In A Player – Former Leeds Star Casts Doubt On Patrick Bamford’s Goal Hunger

 




Former Leeds United forward Noel Whelan has cast doubt on whether Patrick Bamford can ever become a prolific goalscorer for the Whites.

Leeds splashed the cash to sign Bamford from Middlesbrough last summer, but injury disrupted his season and Kemar Roofe finished as the top goalscorer at Elland Road.  


 



Roofe was sold by the Whites this summer to Anderlecht, leaving Bamford as the main man up top, but he has struggled to get into a consistent groove so far.

He has scored four goals in eight Championship appearances, but has missed a host of chances and drawn blanks in Leeds' last four league games, with the side having lost two, drawn one and won one.
 


Whelan is not sure that Bamford has what is needed to score goals prolifically and believes it is either in a player or it is not.



"I'm not sure what you can change about that [him not taking chances]. I know they keep saying you've got to get back to the training ground, but this is something that's in a player", Whelan said on BBC Radio Leeds after the Whites' loss at Charlton.

"There's been so many players over the years and Premier League seasons and Championship seasons that have been prolific.
 


"You talk about Ian Wright, Alan Shearer, [Thierry] Henry. I know they are a different kettle of fish, but they loved putting the ball in the back of the net and they did it year in, year out for decades.

"He needs to have that hunger and that horribleness about wanting and enjoying hitting the back of the net, seeing that net ripple.

"He just seems a bit too nice for me!"

Leeds will be hoping for Bamford finds his shooting boots on Tuesday night when they play host to Championship leaders West Brom at Elland Road.
 