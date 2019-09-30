Marcelo Bielsa Explains Why West Brom Most Difficult To Defend Against

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa has explained why West Bromwich Albion will be the toughest side to defend against out of the teams the Whites have faced so far.



The Yorkshire-based club have been going through a rough patch in their last four Championship matches, winning just once and suffering defeats at the hands of Swansea City and Charlton Athletic.













While their latest 1-0 defeat to the Addicks at the weekend saw them drop from first place to fourth in the league, the Whites are now set to face table-toppers West Brom on Tuesday evening.



Leeds will be hoping to get back to winning ways when they host the Baggies at Elland Road, but Peacocks boss Bielsa believes Slaven Bilic's side will be the hardest opponents to defend against out of all the sides they have faced so far this season.





The Argentine tactician explained that West Brom's two full-backs, two wingers, the striker and playmaker have a significant impact on their attack, while their two defensive midfielders are good with the ball at their feet, which makes them a difficult side to defend against.







“West Brom have six players who have impact when they have possession, the two full-backs, the two wingers, the centre-forward and playmaker”, Bielsa told a press conference.



“As well as these six players, they have two defensive midfielders who manage the ball well.





“Out of all of the matches we have played so far, this opponent will be the most difficult opponent to defend against."



Leeds will be hoping that their recent drop in form is just a blip and they can get back to winning ways under the lights at Elland Road on Tuesday.

