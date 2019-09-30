Mikel Arteta Still In Pole To Succeed Pep Guardiola Despite Giovanni van Bronckhorst Agreement

Follow @insidefutbol





Mikel Arteta remains the most likely person to succeed Pep Guardiola at Manchester City if he opts to end his association with the Citizens when his contract expires.



Guardiola's current contract expires in the summer of 2021 and he could look to move on from the Etihad Stadium in search of a fresh challenge.













It has been claimed Manchester City are lining up former Feyenoord boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst as a potential replacement for Guardiola and the Dutchman has been invited to start to get to know the club's operations.



However, according to French magazine France Football, Van Bronckhorst's agreement is an informal arrangement with the City FC Group, that controls six other clubs, in addition to Manchester City.





His agreement allowed him to spend all of September with at the City Academy to become familiar with the Premier League champions, while he has been offered an internship at New York City FC.







It is claimed if Guardiola does leave Manchester City in 2021, then Arteta remains the favourite to take over.



Van Bronckhorst would instead be more likely to take over at one of City Group FC's other clubs.





The Dutchman, who enjoys a good relationship with Manchester City supremos Txiki Beguristain and Ferran Sorriano, would be more likely to take over New York City FC, Melbourne City, Yokohama Marinos, Girona, CA Torque or Sichuan Jiuniu, than the Citizens.

