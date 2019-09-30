Salzburg Coach Admits Jury Out On Whether Teen Talent Will Face Liverpool

Follow @insidefutbol





Red Bull Salzburg coach Jesse Marsch is hopeful that Erling Braut Haaland will be ready to take on Liverpool on Wednesday night, but admits the jury is out on whether he will start.



The 19-year-old has grabbed the headlines this season with his goalscoring feats at Salzburg and netted a hat-trick against Genk on matchday one of the Champions League.













The youngster has been touted for big things since he made a name for himself at Norweigan side Molde and has already scored 17 goals in ten appearances this season.



Haaland has been keen to make his mark in the Champions League and was expected to start against Liverpool at Anfield on Wednesday night.





But it seems the striker is sweating over his fitness due to a bout of pneumonia ahead of the big game.







Marsch is confident that the striker will be fit enough to make the squad, but is unsure whether Haaland will be part of the starting eleven against the Reds.



He told Austrian daily the Kronen Zeitung: “He has had some problems with his lungs, but he is improving.





“Hopefully, he will train on Monday and in that case, he will be ready for the battle.



“Whether he starts or not, we have to look at that.”



Salzburg will hope to have Haaland in the team as they look to pull off a shock a result against the European champions on Merseyside.

