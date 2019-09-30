XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

30/09/2019 - 18:34 BST

They Need To Learn Very Quickly – Frank Lampard Gives Chelsea Talent Message Ahead of Lille Trip

 




Chelsea boss Frank Lampard believes the youngsters in his Blues squad must learn to handle the challenges of Champions League football as soon as possible and has urged the senior players to help them to do that.

The London-based club enjoyed a good weekend after they registered their first home league win of the season under the management of Lampard, defeating Brighton & Hove Albion 2-0 on Saturday.  


 



While goals from Jorginho and Willian made sure the Blues earned the victory, the game also saw the side's defence keep their first clean sheet of the season.

Chelsea are now set to take on Lille in their second Champions League match on Wednesday and Lampard wants the young players in his squad to learn about the challenges of European away trips quickly.
 


The former midfielder recalled how the team lost to Valencia despite being the better side a fortnight ago and has urged the senior stars in his ranks to help the youngsters to become accustomed to the Champions League as soon as possible.



"For some, it will be their first taste of that [a Champions League away game] and they need to learn very quickly", Lampard told Chelsea's in-house media.

"Anywhere in Europe, away in the Champions League is tough.
 


"There’s a mindset to it, an approach to it, and our concentration levels have to be maximum.

"We saw that against Valencia, where we were the better team, but we switched off for a second and lost the game.

"We need to learn those lessons fast, plus we have experienced players in the team that need to help that and the young players on that front."

Chelsea face an away trip to Southampton in the Premier League this weekend following their Champions League clash against Lille.   
 