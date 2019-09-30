They Were Finalists – Bayern Munich CEO Warns of Tough Tottenham Test

Follow @insidefutbol





Bayern Munich CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has admitted that the German champions are in for a tough night at Tottenham Hotspur on Tuesday.



Tottenham stemmed the flow of negative stories around the club with a 2-1 win over Southampton at home on Saturday in the Premier League.













Their form this season has not been great and they only managed a 2-2 draw at Olympiacos after taking a two-goal lead in the first game of their Champions League group earlier this month.



They are now facing the daunting prospect of playing German champions Bayern Munich on Tuesday night at home, but Rummenigge is expecting a very tough game for his side in London.





The Bayern Munich CEO stressed that Tottenham were in the Champions League final last season and will test his side.







Rummenigge was quoted as saying by German daily Bild: “That will certainly be a very demanding [game].



“We are playing against a team who were in the final. This will be a tough test.





“It is going to be very tough and we will see how we get through it.”



Harry Kane and Robert Lewandowski will lead the lines for Tottenham and Bayern Munich respectively on Tuesday night, and Rummenigge believes they are the two best strikers in world football at the moment.



“They are probably the two best centre-forwards in the world at the moment.



“Both are vital to each other’s teams.”

