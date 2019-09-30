XRegister
06 October 2018

30/09/2019 - 18:53 BST

This Is Going To Help Us Against Lincoln City – Sunderland Star

 




Sunderland right-back Conor McLaughlin is positive that a week's break will help the Black Cats prepare well for their game against Lincoln City this weekend.

Having won their midweek EFL Cup game against Premier League side Sheffield United, the Stadium of Light outfit registered their second consecutive victory at the weekend by defeating MK Dons 2-1 in League One.  


 



Midfielders Max Power and Luke O'Nien gave the Black Cats a two-goal lead in the first half, but MK Dons got back in the game after George Williams pulled one back in the 55th minute.

Now Sunderland face an away trip to Lincoln this weekend, but do not have any midweek fixtures. McLaughlin feels that the break will help them prepare well for Saturday's clash as the past week has been relentless with a cup game and a league game.
 


"Yes, I mean last week has probably been a bit relentless…..Saturday, Tuesday", McLaughlin told Sunderland's official site.



"So a week longer on the training pitch, I'm sure it will help [against Lincoln City]."

The 26-year-old right-back also feels that Sunderland's first-half performance against MK Dons at the weekend was one of their best displays this season, but feels they should be more ruthless when it comes to taking chances.
 


"In part, yes [the first 45 minutes against MK Dons was one of the best we’ve played this season]", McLaughlin said.

"It could have been, maybe, three or four up.

"So we just have to be a bit more ruthless and that'll come because we've got good players."

Sunderland currently sit fifth in the League One table with 19 points and will be hoping to extend their two-match winning streak when they take on Lincoln this weekend.   
 