This Is Why I Chose It – Arsenal Star On Picking Unusual Shirt Number

Arsenal star Lucas Torreira has revealed why he chose the number 11 shirt, despite being a defensive midfielder, when he joined the Gunners from Sampdoria last summer.



The Uruguay international was one of six players to arrive at the London-based club in their first transfer window under Unai Emery, signing from Sampdoria for a fee in the region of £26m.













When Torreira penned a five-year contract with the Gunners last summer, he opted for the number 11 shirt, which is not one defensive midfielders usually sport.



However, the 23-year-old has revealed that he initially asked for the number 34, which he wore for his former clubs Pescara and Sampdoria, but had to choose number 11 after finding out that his preferred number belonged to Granit Xhaka.





Torreira also lifted the lid on how he wanted the number 18 at Pescara to honour his first club 18 de Julio, but had to settle for number 34 after missing the meeting to assign kit numbers.







“When I got back [after listening to my dad’s commentary of 18 de Julio’s match] the meeting was over”, Torreira told The Athletic.



“They told me ‘No 33, No 34 and No 35 are left. Choose whichever one you want.’ I chose No 34 and kept it and when I got to Sampdoria I played two really good seasons there.





"When I got to Arsenal I said right away, ‘I want the 34 shirt.’ But Xhaka already had it, so I had to choose another number.



"It just so happened that Mesut [Ozil] had changed his number.



"There were other numbers that I didn’t like, but No 11 was available. I was born on February 11. That’s why I chose No 11.”



Torreira has made seven appearances across all competitions for Arsenal this season, but four have come from the bench.

