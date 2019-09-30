XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

30/09/2019 - 13:27 BST

This Is Why Stoke City Fans Are With Us, They Can See This – Nathan Jones

 




Stoke City manager Nathan Jones insists the Potters fans are with the team because they can see that only individual errors are costing his men.

Jones is under big pressure following a disastrous start to the season for Stoke and his side suffered another defeat on Friday night when they lost at home against Nottingham Forest.  


 



Some expected the axe to fall on Jones after the defeat, but he is still in charge at the bet365 Stadium and plotting the Potters' next outing, on Tuesday night at home to Huddersfield Town.

Over 23,000 packed in to see Stoke play Nottingham Forest and Jones insists there is a big reason the fans are still fully behind the side.
 


He told a press conference: "It's just that individual errors have cost us.



"I think that's why the crowd are with us because they can see we work hard and it's just that things have gone against us.

"I take full responsibility on the team I pick but you just can't legislate for things which have happened.
 


"We have not been found wanting tactically. We will go out to win the game tomorrow", he added.

Stoke have picked up just two points from their eleven Championship games so far and are already 15 points off the top six playoff spots.
 