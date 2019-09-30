We Could Go 15 Games Without Conceding A Goal – Everton Star Positive

Follow @insidefutbol





Everton centre-back Yerry Mina believes the Toffees should stay positive as they are capable of going on a run of ten to fifteen games without conceding a goal.



Marco Silva's side have lost their last three Premier League games and last kept a clean sheet in league action in the middle of August, when beating Watford.













Everton were beaten 3-1 at Goodison Park by Manchester City at the weekend and defender Mina feels they produced a good display against the Premier League champions.



And Mina has full faith in his side's defence, believing that it is perfectly possible that Everton could go on a run of not conceding into double figures in terms of games.





“I thought we played very well against Manchester City… but that is football, it [playing well and losing] can happen to any team", Mina told his club's official site.







“You never know, we could go on a run of 10-15 games without conceding.



“We need to keep our feet on the ground and stay united.





“It is a question of remaining together and trying to improve.”



The pressure has increased on Everton manager Silva and the Portuguese will badly want all three points from his side's final game before October's international break kicks in, a trip to Turf Moor to play Burnley.

