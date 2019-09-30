We Have No Doubts – Leeds United Coach Strikes Confident Note

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United first-team coach Carlos Corberan has expressed his confidence in the Whites squad and insisted that they are positive about what they are doing on the pitch.



The Yorkshire-based club suffered their second Championship defeat in four games at the hands of Charlton Athletic, for whom Macauley Donne scored the winner in the 32nd minute of the game on Saturday.













The loss against the Addicks has seen Leeds drop to fourth position in the league behind West Bromwich Albion, Swansea City and Nottingham Forest.



However, Peacocks first-team coach Corberan insists that the coaching staff have no doubt about the team, who he believes are always confident about the things they do.





The Spaniard is positive that Leeds feel like winners when they get on the pitch as they are confident that they can outclass their opponents and is now looking forward to their next game.







"We don't have any doubt about the team", Corberan told LUTV.



"This is one of the positive things because they have high level of confidence in the things that they're doing.





"They feel winners when they're on the pitch because they know that they can create more chances than the opponent and reduce all the chances that they [opponents] can create.



"I think this is the best feeling that you can have as a team as a player to face the games.



"Now the only thing is looking forward to the next game."



Leeds take on table-toppers West Brom at Elland Road in the league on Tuesday night and they will be hoping to get back to winning ways.

