We’ll Give Leeds United Very Good Test – Slaven Bilic

West Bromwich Albion manager Slaven Bilic thinks his side's meeting with Leeds United on Tuesday night will be a test, but insists that test will cut both ways.



Bilic takes his table-topping West Brom side to Elland Road on Tuesday for a Championship fixture, as the Baggies look to record a third consecutive league victory.













Leeds have won just one of their last four games, but Bilic believes in their last two clashes, against Derby County and Charlton Athletic, they were the better side.



The Croatian is expecting Leeds to give his team a big test, but insists it also goes the other way as West Brom can test the Whites on the night.





Bilic also insists he is well aware of what Marcelo Bielsa's Leeds side try to do in games, with their pressing style of play.







“This is one of the biggest tests", Bilic was quoted as saying by his club's official site.



"Okay, their last couple of results for them are not what they expected, but that shows how tough this league is.





“To be fair, in both of those games they were superior, and that’s not taking anything away from Charlton and Derby.



"We all know how they play. It’s lots of pressing, lots of running, a lot of energy. They try to squeeze you.



“In terms of how big a test this is, of course it is a huge test but we are happy we have these kinds of tests and we also want to test ourselves against the best.



"We expect, to be fair, that it’s also going to be a very good test for them."



With Leeds' league form dipping, Bilic's West Brom have taken advantage and sit on top of the Championship table and two points ahead of the Whites.

