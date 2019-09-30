We’ll Take That Point – Arsenal Star Reacts To Draw At Manchester United

Follow @insidefutbol





Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang says Arsenal will take a point from their trip to Old Trafford after they played out a 1-1 draw with Manchester United this evening.



In a game lacking quality and entertainment, Scott McTominay put Manchester United ahead on the stroke of half time with a driven shot, which rose, from the edge of the penalty area.













Arsenal levelled through Aubameyang in the 58th minute, although the striker's goal was originally ruled out for offside.



Following a VAR review, Aubameyang was judged to have been played onside by Manchester United defender Harry Maguire and the goal was given.





Gunners goalkeeper Bernd Leno made notable saves from Maguire and a late free kick from Marcus Rashford, while Arsenal had an effort from Bukayo Saka which was heading towards goal until it struck Victor Lindelof.







It ended 1-1 meaning Arsenal now sit fourth in the Premier League table on 12 points, while Manchester United are tenth on nine points; both sides have played seven games.



Following the match, Aubameyang was happy to admit that Arsenal will happily take the point and head home.





He said on Sky Sports: "I think the team fought very well today. We take a point. It's always hard to come here so we will take it.



"It's not easy when you take a goal just before half-time, but we came back in the second half with great spirit.



"Last week we came back as well. We need to start with confidence."



Aubameyang also insisted he was sure he was not offside when his goal was originally chalked off.



"I took the ball from Bukayo. I was sure I was not offside. I was surprised the referee whistled.



"I always try to score even if there is a whistle from the referee.



"I heard the crowd saying it was offside but it was a goal so I was happy."



Over 73,000 packed into Old Trafford to witness the Premier League game.

