06 October 2018

26 August 2018

30/09/2019 - 12:51 BST

We’re Championship Heavyweights Now – Leeds United Star

 




Leeds United midfielder Adam Forshaw is confident that the Whites are real contenders for the Championship's top two, but believes they should be wary of competition from Fulham and West Bromwich Albion.

Despite having made a positive start to their season, the Yorkshire-based club now have won only one of their last four Championship games, suffering two defeats and one draw during the period.  


 



Leeds' loss to Charlton Athletic at the weekend has seen them drop to fourth spot in the league table behind West Brom, Swansea City and Nottingham Forest.

However, the Whites players believe it is just a blip and midfielder Forshaw is confident that Leeds are favourites to finish in the top two, having come close to achieving it last term.
 


Although the former Middlesbrough man fancies the Peacocks to earn promotion to the Premier League by finishing in the top two, he feels that the side face competition from West Brom and Fulham this campaign.



"We're a real heavyweight this season, after what we did last year", Forshaw was quoted as saying by the Yorkshire Evening Post.

"Fulham have obviously got talent in the attacking areas.
 


"West Brom have got a really good, experienced manager in the Championship.

"We're right amongst it and should be fighting for the top two positions."

While West Brom currently lead the Championship table, Fulham sit tenth with 15 points, four behind the Baggies.   
 