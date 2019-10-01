XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

01/10/2019 - 13:00 BST

At Times, We’ve Looked Like Wonderful Side – Stoke Boss Nathan Jones

 




Stoke City boss Nathan Jones feels his Potters side have looked like a wonderful team at times this season, but has not been getting points because of constant errors.

The Staffordshire-based club have had a poor start to their Championship campaign, sitting bottom of the points table with zero wins.  


 



Stoke currently have just two points to their name nine games into the season and are still looking for their first victory of the campaign.

With a league game against Huddersfield Town set for tonight, Potters manager Jones has urged his team to get their focus back and stop making back-to-back mistakes, which he believes has been keeping them from earning points.
 


The Welshman feels that the Potters have looked like a good team at times this term, indicating they should be higher up the table.



We need to handle setbacks better now, if we’ve made an error then it hasn’t been long before we’ve made another one, at times we’ve looked a wonderful side, but how many times have we said that this season?” Jones was quoted as saying by Stoke's official website.

We have to find a way to not get derailed, get back on the saddle and then we’ll be able to win games.
 


Stoke's opponents, Huddersfield, are also on the lookout for their first win of the season, having just two draws to their name so far, meaning tonight's clash is a battle between two struggling clubs.   
 