At Times, We’ve Looked Like Wonderful Side – Stoke Boss Nathan Jones

Stoke City boss Nathan Jones feels his Potters side have looked like a wonderful team at times this season, but has not been getting points because of constant errors.



The Staffordshire-based club have had a poor start to their Championship campaign, sitting bottom of the points table with zero wins.













Stoke currently have just two points to their name nine games into the season and are still looking for their first victory of the campaign.



With a league game against Huddersfield Town set for tonight, Potters manager Jones has urged his team to get their focus back and stop making back-to-back mistakes, which he believes has been keeping them from earning points.





The Welshman feels that the Potters have looked like a good team at times this term, indicating they should be higher up the table.







“We need to handle setbacks better now, if we’ve made an error then it hasn’t been long before we’ve made another one, at times we’ve looked a wonderful side, but how many times have we said that this season?” Jones was quoted as saying by Stoke's official website.



“We have to find a way to not get derailed, get back on the saddle and then we’ll be able to win games.”





Stoke's opponents, Huddersfield, are also on the lookout for their first win of the season, having just two draws to their name so far, meaning tonight's clash is a battle between two struggling clubs.

