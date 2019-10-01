Barcelona Were Hopeful Manchester United Star Would Run Down Contract

Follow @insidefutbol





Barcelona were confident going into the summer that they could convince Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford to run down his contract at Old Trafford.



The 21-year-old striker signed a new four-year contract with Manchester United worth a basic £200,000 per week salary.













Rashford has been struggling for confidence and has netted just one goal from open play in his last 16 appearances, but Manchester United remain convinced about his talent.



And he has admirers in Spain as well and there were suggestions that Barcelona were keeping a close eye on his contract situation at Manchester United earlier this year.





Rashford was entering the final year of his contract at Old Trafford and according to The Athletic, the Catalan giants were convinced about getting Rashford to run down his contract in as late as April of this year.







They remain keen admirers of the England attacker’s talent but their hopes were dashed when he signed the new contract at Manchester United.



Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been working on improving Rashford’s overall game play but the striker has looked unsure about his game in recent weeks.





At his age Harry Kane had five goals for Tottenham, while Rashford has netted 55 times for Manchester United.

