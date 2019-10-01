Be Ready To Suffer, Nottingham Forest Boss Tells Team Ahead of Blackburn Clash

Follow @insidefutbol





Nottingham Forest head coach Sabri Lamouchi is expecting a tough outing against Blackburn Rovers and feels there will be situations where the Reds have to 'suffer'.



The Championship club are set to take on Blackburn at Ewood Park in their tenth league game of the season tonight and a win could see them go top of the table.













However, Forest boss Lamouchi is refusing to look beyond the meeting with Blackburn, who are coming into the game on the back of a three-game winning streak.



The Frenchman expects his side to have a tough outing at Ewood Park tonight, with Blackburn playing their second consecutive home game in three days.





Lamouchi is wary of the challenge posed by Blackburn and has urged his team to be ready to go through situations where they will have to 'suffer' together to get a result.







“Of course, with their last result at home against Luton, we know we will face a difficult game", Lamouchi said via his club's official site.



"It will be very tough because they play two games at home and they need to play in a different way to push a lot and try to win, so it will be a tough game for us.





“If you are not ready, you will suffer like we did at Stoke.



"We need to be ready mentally, to be strong defensively and be ready to play our football.



"We will face some situations where we suffer, and if we are not ready to suffer together then it will be a big problem for us.”



Nottingham Forest currently sit second in the Championship with 18 points, having won five of their nine matches so far, and a win could take them to the summit.

