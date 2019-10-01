Celtic and Rangers Check Up On Striker

Follow @insidefutbol





Celtic and Rangers scouts watched Dundee United centre-forward Lawrence Shankland score a hat-trick against Greenock Morton in the Scottish Championship at the weekend, according to the Daily Record.



The 24-year-old put three goals past Greenock Morton goalkeeper Danny Rogers as Dundee United handed their league rivals a heavy 6-0 defeat on Saturday.













Shankland scored the opener in the first minute of the game before doubling his side's lead just four minutes later and topped it off with a third goal in the 56th minute.



His impressive hat-trick at the weekend was his second of the season, having scored four in the league opener against Inverness Caledonian Thistle, and took his goal tally for the campaign to 15.





Celtic talent spotter Tosh McKinlay and Rangers scout Billy McLaren were in attendance at Tannadice Park as Shankland helped the Terrors thrashed Greenock Morton.







The two Scottish Premiership giants regulary watched the striker play for Ayr United last season, when he scored 24 league goals and provided five assists.



The striker's impressive 2018/19 campaign saw him attract interest from a host of clubs from England and Scotland in the summer, but it was Dundee United who managed to sign him.





Shankland has seen his good form win him a place in Steve Clarke's Scotland squad for the forthcoming international break.

