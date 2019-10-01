Claim Made Over When Arsenal Started Working On Nicolas Pepe Deal

Follow @insidefutbol





Arsenal started working on signing Ivory Coast attacker Nicolas Pepe from Lille as early as February this year, it has been claimed.



The north London club shocked many when they won the race to sign Pepe in the summer, managing to beat off competition from several heavyweights of European football.













The attacker had several offers on his table after another stellar season at Lille and he snubbed moves to Champions League clubs in favour of joining the Premier League giants.



The conventional wisdom was Arsenal moved to sign Pepe after they failed to soften Crystal Palace’s stance on Wilfried Zaha, but it seems the story was different behind the scenes.





According to The Athletic, Arsenal-employed intermediaries discuss the possibility of a deal with Pepe’s representatives as early as in February.







The Ivory Coast international was claimed to have been Arsenal’s top target all along and their interest in Zaha less serious.



Arsenal’s bid for the Crystal Palace winger was also believed to be part of the process to force Pepe’s camp to make a decision on the move soon.





The winger is the club’s record signing, but the jury is still out on the success he will enjoy at the Emirates Stadium.

