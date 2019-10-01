XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

01/10/2019 - 18:53 BST

Dele Alli Plays, Christian Eriksen On Bench – Tottenham Hotspur Team vs Bayern Munich Confirmed

 




Fixture: Tottenham Hotspur vs Bayern Munich
Competition: Champions League
Kick-off: 20:00 (UK time)

Tottenham Hotspur have named their team and substitutes to take on German giants Bayern Munich in a home Champions League group stage clash this evening.  

Mauricio Pochettino's side drew their group stage opener, playing out a 2-2 draw in Greece against Olympiacos, despite taking a two-goal lead in the match.
 

 



Spurs will be hoping to record their first group stage win tonight, but face a tough test against the German champions, who regularly reach the latter stages. 

Summer arrivals Ryan Sessegnon and Giovani Lo Celso remain out of action for this evening's hosts.
 


Pochettino has Hugo Lloris in goal, while at the back he picks Toby Alderweireld and Jan Vertonghen as the centre-back duo. Harry Winks and Tanguy Ndombele will look to control midfield, while Moussa Sissoko, Dele Alli and Heung-Min Son support Harry Kane.



If the Tottenham boss needs to make changes then he has a host of options on the bench, including Christian Eriksen and Lucas Moura.
 


Tottenham Hotspur Team vs Bayern Munich

Lloris (c), Aurier, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Rose, Winks, Ndombele, Sissoko, Alli, Son, Kane

Substitutes: Gazzaniga, Dier, Sanchez, Davies, Eriksen, Lamela, Lucas
 