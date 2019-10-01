Henrikh Mkhitaryan Tipped To Miss Roma’s Europa League Clash

Follow @insidefutbol





Arsenal loanee Henrikh Mkhitaryan is set to miss Roma’s Europa League clash against Wolfsburg on Thursday night due to a groin injury.



Mkhitaryan joined Roma on a season-long loan deal from Arsenal on the final day of the transfer window after it became clear that he would not be playing regular football at the Emirates.













The Armenian has started three of their Roma’s four Serie A games but was an unused substitute in their Europa League win over Basaksehir earlier this month.



And the attacking midfielder is likely to find himself out of the squad on Thursday night as well when Roma travel to Wolfsburg for a Europa League group game.





According to Italian outlet Calciomercato.it, Mkhitaryan has sustained a groin injury and was at Roma’s facilities earlier this morning to undergo an assessment.







While it is not expected to be too serious, Roma are likely to rest him for the midweek game as a precaution.



They want the player to recuperate and recover in time to make the squad against Cagliari during the weekend.





Mkhitaryan is hopeful that he will do enough at Roma this season to convince the Serie A giants to consider signing him from Arsenal on a permanent deal next summer.

