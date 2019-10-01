XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

01/10/2019 - 11:11 BST

Henrikh Mkhitaryan Tipped To Miss Roma’s Europa League Clash

 




Arsenal loanee Henrikh Mkhitaryan is set to miss Roma’s Europa League clash against Wolfsburg on Thursday night due to a groin injury.

Mkhitaryan joined Roma on a season-long loan deal from Arsenal on the final day of the transfer window after it became clear that he would not be playing regular football at the Emirates.  


 



The Armenian has started three of their Roma’s four Serie A games but was an unused substitute in their Europa League win over Basaksehir earlier this month.

And the attacking midfielder is likely to find himself out of the squad on Thursday night as well when Roma travel to Wolfsburg for a Europa League group game.
 


According to Italian outlet Calciomercato.it, Mkhitaryan has sustained a groin injury and was at Roma’s facilities earlier this morning to undergo an assessment.



While it is not expected to be too serious, Roma are likely to rest him for the midweek game as a precaution.

They want the player to recuperate and recover in time to make the squad against Cagliari during the weekend.
 


Mkhitaryan is hopeful that he will do enough at Roma this season to convince the Serie A giants to consider signing him from Arsenal on a permanent deal next summer.   
 