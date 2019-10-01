XRegister
06 October 2018

01/10/2019 - 22:18 BST

He's Got Zero Game Intelligence – Former Premier League Star Slams Tottenham Defender After Bayern Humiliation

 




Former Premier League defender Daniel Gabbidon has torn into Serge Aurier following his performance in Tottenham Hotspur's 7-2 defeat at home against Bayern Munich on Tuesday night.

The Champions League encounter at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium was expected to be a competitive affair between the two teams tipped to battle for first spot in the group.  


 



Spurs even took the lead after just 12 minutes through Heung-Min Son, but found themselves pegged back three minutes later when Joshua Kimmich struck.

Robert Lewandowski made sure the visitors would go in ahead at the break as he scored on the stroke of half time, while goals from Serge Gnabry in the 53rd and 55th minutes had Spurs reeling and 4-1 down.
 


Harry Kane reduced the deficit on the hour mark from the penalty spot, but Gnabry scored again in the 83rd minute, while Lewandowski completed his brace in the 87th minute. 



Gnabry then scored his fourth in the 88th minute to make it 7-2 for Bayern Munich, which was how it finished.

Aurier completed the full 90 minutes at right-back for Tottenham and Gabbidon was astonished by how poor his performance was, taking to Twitter to lay into the defender.
 


"I thought Aurier was gonna be a good signing for Spurs….", he wrote.

"I was miles off it with that thought!

"I’ve never seen a player with pace, get done so much by pace!

"Zero game intelligence", Gabbidon added.

Aurier was heavily linked with leaving Tottenham in the summer and was keen to move on, but he was still on the books when windows across Europe closed on 2nd September.
 

 