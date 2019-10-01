He’s Smart – Jurgen Klopp Impressed With Liverpool’s New Coach

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is confident that the youngsters in the Reds ranks will benefit from their new elite development coach Vitor Matos, whose smartness and experience impresses the German.



The European champions have confirmed that Matos has joined their staff as elite development coach, and will help bridge the gap between the club's senior team and academy.













The 31-year-old served as Portuguese side FC Porto B team's assistant coach before moving to Liverpool to take up the role previously held by Pep Lijnders, who currently serves as assistant to Klopp.



The former Borussia Dortmund boss is delighted to have found Matos, whose experience and smartness is admirable to him, to fill the void left by Lijnders in linking Melwood and Kirkby.





Klopp lauded Matos for gathering experience from different clubs at a young age and is confident that the 31-year-old coach, who also speaks English well, will benefit the youngsters at Liverpool.







“We had to fill that void and we’ve done that with a really great guy, an outstanding coach", Klopp told Liverpool's official site.



“Young and experienced, you don’t get that a lot. A kind of guy who is used to having six or seven sessions a day.





“He is smart, his English is very good – which is obviously important – and he has worked at different clubs, but is educated at Porto, which is good for us because Pep is from there as well.



"He had made his own experience already and now we can all get the benefit of that.



"It will be great for the boys 100 per cent.



“We have to introduce him to the boys, but he will do that today.”



Matos holds a UEFA Elite Youth A Licence and has served as head coach for Porto's Under-10s, Under-12s, Under-14s and Under-15s.

