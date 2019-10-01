XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

01/10/2019 - 23:36 BST

I Know How Salzburg Play – Jurgen Klopp Prepared

 




Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp believes Red Bulls Salzburg can surprise bigger teams, but is confident that he knows how the Austrian outfit play.

The Premier League side are set to host Austrian Bundesliga champions Salzburg in their second Champions League group stage match of the season on Wednesday.  


 



Salzburg, managed by Jesse Marsch, caught the eyes of many after they thumped Belgian side Genk 6-2 in their previous Champions League game.

Liverpool boss Klopp has conceded that Salzburg could be a surprise package for many and feels their way of playing can shock some bigger teams.
 


However, the German tactician, who is glad to have to good team of his own, is confident that he knows how Salzburg play their football.



"Salzburg will surprise a lot of people", Klopp told a press conference.

"The way they play is made for surprising bigger teams. But if there is anybody who knows about the way they play, it is me. And I have a pretty good side."
 


The former Borussia Dortmund boss also heaped praise on Salzburg striker Erling Haaland, who has been passed fit for the Champions League clash despite an injury scare.

"Norway has good footballers, yes? Wonderful player, young, confident, quick, looks clear on the pitch, focused, proper threat. Looks like a decent player!" Klopp remarked.

Liverpool, who suffered a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Napoli in their first Champions League group stage game of the season, will be looking to gather their first three points of the campaign when they host Salzburg on Wednesday.   
 