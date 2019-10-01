I Really, Really Wanted Champions League Football, Admits Celtic New Boy

Follow @insidefutbol





Celtic left-back Boli Bolingoli insists being overlooked for the Bhoys' crucial Champions League qualifier against Cluj was not the thing that disappointed him, with the defender instead hurt by the side not reaching the group stage.



The Scottish champions have had a positive start to their 2019/20 campaign, winning fourteen of their eighteen games across all competitions so far and placed first in the league with an unbeaten run.













The Bhoys' only defeat of the campaign came at the hands of Romanian side Cluj in the second round of the third qualifying round of the Champions League, and saw them crash out of the European competition.



Bolingoli, who has featured in 16 of Celtic's fixtures this season, was left out of the starting eleven for their match against Cluj and had to watch on from the bench as they lost.





The 24-year-old left-back insists that watching on from the bench was not the disappointment for him, but instead it was missing out on the group stage as he was desperate to qualify.







“For me the disappointment wasn’t that I wasn’t playing but that we were knocked out of the Champions League”, Bolingoli was quoted as saying by the Evening Times.



“I was on the bench that night but I really, really wanted us to qualify for that competition.”





Celtic are now set to host Cluj at Celtic Park again in the group stage of the Europa League on Thursday and will be looking for redemption against the team that knocked them out of the Champions League.

