I’ll Have To Bide My Time – Leeds United Star On Returning To Team

Leeds United defender Luke Ayling feels that he will have to patiently wait for an opportunity after returning from injury, but has vowed to give his best when called upon.



The 28-year-old Englishman has signed a new four-year contract with the Whites, following the likes of Kalvin Phillips, Liam Cooper and Stuart Dallas in putting pen to paper.













Ayling is yet to feature for Marcelo Bielsa's side this season as he was nursing an ankle injury, but is close to making his return, having featured for the Under-23s side in the recent weeks.



While the London-born full-back has set his eyes on regaining full fitness and helping the team in achieving their goals, he is aware that he will need to wait for his opportunity as he feels rest of team have been doing a great job in his absence, but has promised that he will give his best when called upon by the manager.





Ayling stressed the importance of Leeds building on last season, that saw them narrowly miss out on Premier League promotion, and feels the Whites have started the season well with some good additions to the squad.







"Now it is all about trying to get back out onto the pitch and helping the lads", Ayling told LUTV.



"I need to get back fit and stay fit and hopefully help the boys out.





"The boys have started really well, so I know I'm going to have to wait my turn to get back into the team, but I'll be there waiting and be delighted to get called upon and do my best.



"As a team it is about building on last year, we had a great year last year, we fell a bit short, but we have added good players this year and we have started really well.



"I know the last few games hasn't been the best, but I still feel like we are still playing some really good football."



Leeds are set to take on league table-toppers West Bromwich Albion at Elland Road this evening and a win could see them climb back to the summit.

