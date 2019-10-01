I’m Just Happy I Was Sent To Rangers On Loan – Joe Worrall

Follow @insidefutbol





Nottingham Forest defender Joe Worrall is glad that former manager Aitor Karanka allowed him to join Rangers on loan last season.



Worrall had already captained Nottingham Forest when Karanka took charge of the club in the summer of 2018, but he fell out of favour with the Spaniard early on in his reign.













The defender was not getting the opportunities he believed he deserved and he was even dropped from the matchday squads in a few games, which only exacerbated the situation.



Worrall is not keen to blame anyone for his situation then, but admitted that his frustration and bitterness towards Karanka was only building with each passing day.





The defender told The Athletic: “I don’t want to slag anyone off or be critical of other players, so I am not going to name names.







“But I did sit there thinking that I was fit, I was ready and itching to play and he would not have me on the bench, even.



“He would read the team out on a Friday and I would have so much pent-up anger. I would be miserable.





“This is a guy who is really experienced as a manager in the Championship. He has got a team promotion. He must know his stuff. He played in my position as well.”



Worrall was also not happy with the way he was being treated by the then Nottingham Forest manager and he was happy that he was allowed to move to Rangers on loan.



He thanked Karanka for allowing him to leave as he showed his ability by playing regular football under Steven Gerrard at Rangers.



“I remember he was a little bit rude about it if I am honest. But he basically said I did not have enough experience and he preferred the other players he had.



“I had been captain of Forest twice and then I could not get into the squad. I felt that this was going to kill any value I had to the club. If he played me, I would only have gone up in value.



“I knew I was capable of playing and I hope I showed that at Rangers — I hope I am showing it now. I am just happy that he sent me on loan in the end.



“I enjoyed it, spending time at Rangers.”



Worrall played 32 games for Rangers last season and has started the new campaign at Nottingham Forest as one of their first-choice centre-backs.

