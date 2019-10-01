It’s Not Distraction – Tottenham Hotspur Star On Being In Last Year of Contract

Follow @insidefutbol





Veteran Tottenham Hotspur centre-back Jan Vertonghen has claimed being in the final year of his contract at the club is not a source of distraction.



The Belgian is one of a number of Tottenham players with question marks over their long term futures at the club and could be plying his trade elsewhere next season.













He will turn 33 years old before the end of the season, but Vertonghen is confident that he still has several years ahead of him in the game.



Vertonghen insists he is not distracted by his contractual situation at Tottenham and is simply focused on trying to play as many games as he can.





"Not a distraction", Vertonghen said at a press conference, when asked about his contractual situation at Tottenham.







"I’m very aware of my age. I feel fairly young. It doesn’t distract me. I want to play as many games as possible.



"I’m very ambitious and I feel I’ve got a few good years left at the top level."





Vertonghen is continuing to be handed regular playing time by Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino, despite being in the last year of his contract, and will be hoping to start this evening in the Champions League against Bayern Munich.

