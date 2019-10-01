I’ve Not Been Able To Do Job – Nathan Jones As Stoke City Lose Again

Follow @insidefutbol





Nathan Jones has apologised to the Stoke City owners after the Potters lost 1-0 at home against Huddersfield Town to continue their dire start to the campaign.



The Championship encounter was low on goalscoring opportunities, but just as it looked set to finish as a 0-0 draw, Juninho Bacuna popped up for Huddersfield with eight minutes left.













The substitute's goal gave Huddersfield their first victory in 19 games and came against the weight of play as Stoke had dominated possession.



The Potters were anything but clinical though and could not find the target with any of their 18 shots at goal.





Jones, who has been under huge pressure, was quick to apologise to the Stoke owners post match as he admitted he has been unable to do the job he was appointed to do.







"I haven’t been able to do the job I’ve been employed to do", he was quoted as saying by Sky Sports.



"The thing I’m sad about is that this is a wonderful club.





"[The owners] have stuck by me and given me enough time and I’m just sorry I haven’t been able to repay them", he added.



The jury is out on how much longer Jones will be in charge at the bet365 Stadium, with the Potters next in action away at Swansea City on Saturday.



Following their visit to Wales, the international break kicks in, offering Stoke some respite.

